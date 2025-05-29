Apple WWDC 2025 to skip iOS 19 and straightaway launch iOS 26

Apple is prepared to break up its software naming history with a new move- starting in 2025, all its operating systems will adopt year-based titles, removing the long-used version numbers. This huge shift, first reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, implies a strategic reconsideration of how Apple promotes its software lineup. Apple plans to announce this change at its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025.

Goodbye iOS 18, Hello iOS 26

Instead of iOS 19, we will get iOS 26- named not after the current year, but the next. The same goes for macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. The shift is aimed at establishing consistency across the board and mimicking patterns seen in industries like vehicle manufacturing, where subsequent models carry the name of the following year. Apple, it appears, wants users to think ahead. Why the Change? Currently, Apple’s platforms all have distinct version numbers- watchOS may be on one version, while iPadOS and iOS are on another, and macOS follows its own path entirely.

This isn’t Apple's first time…

While Apple renaming iOS 19 to iOS 26 is a big shift in Apple’s naming strategy, this isn’t the company’s first try with year-style branding- remember iWork ’08 or iLife ’11? But this time, it’s not limited to a few apps or suites. Apple is looking at a total naming reset.

These OS will be announced at WWDC 2025

As part of its new naming strategy, Apple is expected to launch iOS 26 instead of iOS 19, macOS 26 instead of macOS 16, iPadOS 26 instead of iPadOS 19, watchOS 26 instead of watchOS 12, tvOS 26 instead of tvOS 19 and visionOS 26 instead visionOS 3.

What new features to expect in 2025

With the new name comes a lot of new features that will be available in 2025, such as:

iPad to become more useful: iPadOS will add more Mac-like features that are useful in the office.

AI for Everyone: Apple's own AI platform, Apple Intelligence, will be open to developers from other companies.

Siri Evolution: AirPods will let you talk to Siri and get real-time translations.

Vision Pro Innovation: The headset experience will now include the ability to scroll with your eyes.

Health and Battery Smarts: AI tools will make it easier to keep track of your health and get the most out of your battery life.

New input options: Apple is working on a digital calligraphy pen and a bilingual Arabic-English keyboard.