Apple WWDC 2026 Set for June 8: iOS 27, macOS 27, a Siri Overhaul, and Tim Cook's Final Keynote as CEO

The dates for Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year are out. WWDC 2026 will run from 8 to 12 June, with the keynote address on 8 June at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST). The event will be streamed live on Apple.com, the Apple TV app, and Apple's YouTube channel. More than 1,000 developers, designers, and students will attend in person at Apple Park to hear what the company has in store for its software product lineups.

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27 during the keynote, with the first developer betas likely available the same day and public betas to follow in July.

iOS 27: Siri's Long-Delayed Reckoning

The biggest spotlight falls on iOS 27, which is expected to define Apple's software direction for the next generation of iPhones, with Apple reportedly preparing a long-delayed Siri 2.0 experience. Apple reportedly plans to debut an all-new dedicated Siri app with a so-called Extensions feature, allowing users to interact with Siri in both text and voice modes, with access to past conversation history. This would make Siri function more like ChatGPT or Google Gemini, a comparison Apple has spent years avoiding but can no longer afford to.

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A new Siri interface in the Dynamic Island is also rumoured, showing a Search or Ask prompt with a glowing cursor when triggered. iOS 27 will reportedly also support 5G satellite internet connectivity, though this may be limited to the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models carrying Apple's next-generation C2 modem. Reports have also suggested macOS 27 will introduce a redesigned Siri powered by Google Gemini as the foundational model, with new Apple Intelligence capabilities for photo and text editing.

The broader framing of iOS 27 is that of a Snow Leopard release: a stability and performance cycle rather than a visual overhaul. Apple's engineers are reportedly rewriting parts of the operating system and eliminating legacy code, which could translate to improved battery life even on older iPhone models.

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macOS 27: Liquid Glass Gets a Fix

macOS 27 will carry a slight redesign aimed at improving the readability of the Liquid Glass interface introduced in macOS Tahoe, addressing transparency effects and shadows that have made text-heavy areas harder to read. A new AI-powered Safari feature called Organise Tabs is also expected, automatically grouping browser tabs based on user behaviour, with users given the choice of whether to let the grouping happen automatically. macOS 27 will also drop Intel Mac support entirely, requiring an M1 processor or later.

Tim Cook's Final WWDC as CEO

The event carries an additional layer of significance that has nothing to do with software. Apple announced in April that Tim Cook will step down as CEO on 1 September 2026, with John Ternus, currently Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, taking over as Chief Executive. The transition was approved unanimously by Apple's board of directors following a thoughtful, long-term succession planning process. Cook will remain with Apple as Executive Chairman.

That makes WWDC26 Tim Cook's final keynote as CEO of the company, 15 years after he inherited the role from Steve Jobs. Cook said his decision came down to three factors: Apple's current performance, the strength of its product roadmap, and the readiness of his successor. Cook described his 15-year tenure in personal terms, writing about starting every morning by reading emails from Apple users about how the company's products had touched their lives.

For Ternus, the timing is deliberate. The flood of products expected in late 2026 and early 2027, from a major Siri update to the first touchscreen MacBook, will allow him to begin his tenure with an Apple that is already entering a new chapter rather than one still waiting for its AI strategy to arrive.