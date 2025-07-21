Apple’s 2026 iPad Pro May Feature Two Front Cameras for Better Video Call Experience

Apple could equip the 2026 iPad Pro model with two front cameras in a major hardware upgrade. The second camera will be located on the portrait edge of the iPad, aimed at improving the FaceTime and video call experience. Having a second camera will eliminate the need to hold the iPad Pro in a particular orientation.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the dual-camera setup on next year’s iPad Pro could solve the problem of a shift in orientation in registering Face ID, which several users criticised even though it worked in both portrait and landscape modes. The problem is not utilitarian but experiential, but the dual-camera setup on the front could solve it. However, Gurman has not said how both cameras will work together, if at all, or how the Face ID software will be optimised to use two cameras at the same time. Similarly, how clicking selfies and taking video calls through two cameras will work is also unclear.

Gurman also said the next iPad Pro model could focus more on the hardware upgrades instead of a design revamp. That also means a faster and more power-efficient M5 chip. For reference, the iPad Pro with an M4 chip prioritised a thinner design and an OLED display.

If true, this could be one of the few hardware-level changes that Apple has made to the iPad. The first iPad model was expected to pack a 30-pin dock connector like the iPod on both portrait and landscape edges. However, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs abandoned the idea of putting such connectors before mass production. According to Gurman, the upcoming change in the iPad Pro design should not be “too objectionable.”