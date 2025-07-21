Maharashtra Government Calls for Ban on Online Gaming

The Maharashtra government has proposed a ban on online gaming within state borders, citing its negative impact on young users. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week said he has discussed the idea with the Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, confirming that the central government is “seriously looking into the issue.” If passed, this could be the first such law in India to restrict online games, extending the pre-existing curbs on online betting and gambling games.

“The Centre has jurisdiction over online gaming regulation because the majority of these platforms are hosted outside of India,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying in a media report. “We are committed to working closely with the Union government to combat this growing threat.”

In addition to its alleged impact on mental health, Fadnavis referred to the concerns raised by Shiv Sena MLA Kailash Patil to stress how a man’s gaming addiction caused him to kill his wife and a two-year-old child before he took his life because he could not bear the burden of mounting debt. “Just like Maharashtra once took a tough stand on dance bars, the time has come to act against online gaming to protect our youth,” Patil said.

Patil’s main concern revolves around online apps that promote betting and gambling more than regular gaming categories. Patil called out celebrities for endorsing gaming apps, highlighting how they can mislead people, especially the youth, into gambling. Referring to recent cases against celebrities who have been booked for promoting online betting apps, Fadnavis said, “We’ll also explore legal options to restrict such advertisements at the state level.”