Apple’s 2026 iPhone Roadmap: Four New iPhones, Bigger Batteries, A20 Pro Chip, and Foldable Design

New Delhi: Apple is preparing for a busy 2026, with more than twenty new products expected this year. As usual, the iPhone lineup will be the main attraction, and fans can look forward to several big launches.

The first release could arrive in the next month or two - the iPhone 17e. This model will succeed last year’s 16e and complete the iPhone 17 family. Positioned as a more affordable option, the 17e is expected to bring useful upgrades over its predecessor, though Apple has not revealed specifics yet.

Later in the year, attention will shift to the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, which are likely to launch in September. These flagships are rumoured to feature larger batteries, Apple’s new A20 Pro chip built on 2nm technology, and a smaller Dynamic Island that could shrink to a hole‑punch design. Other expected upgrades include under‑display Face ID, a cleaner rear glass cutout, a variable aperture camera, and improved connectivity with a C2 cellular modem.

The most talked‑about device, however, is Apple’s first foldable iPhone. After years of speculation, insiders believe 2026 is finally the year. The foldable, possibly called the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra, is expected to cost around USD 2,000 or more. Reports suggest it will have a titanium frame, a 7.6‑inch inner display, and a 5.4‑inch outer screen. Apple is said to be aiming for a crease‑free folding design, something that has eluded rivals so far.

Advertisement

One surprise is what won’t be coming this year: the base iPhone 18. Normally launched alongside the Pro models, it is now rumoured to be delayed until early 2027, breaking Apple’s usual release rhythm.

Fans who bought the iPhone 17 Pro series in 2025 enjoyed performance boosts and design refinements. In 2026, Apple seems to be widening its reach offering the budget‑friendly 17e, the powerful 18 Pro models, and the long‑awaited foldable iPhone. Together, these launches promise a year that blends practical upgrades with bold new experiments, giving both everyday users and early adopters something to look forward to.