Pickles, Meteors, and More: Apple’s Next Emoji Lineup Could Spice Up iOS 27

New Delhi: Emojis have become the tiny language of our digital age - a smiley here, a thumbs-up there, and suddenly a whole conversation feels complete. Now, Apple users may soon have a few quirky new symbols to play with, thanks to the latest proposals from the Unicode Consortium.

The Unicode Emoji Standard & Research Working Group has drafted nine new emoji concepts for Unicode Emoji 18.0. If approved, they will eventually make their way into iOS 27 and other platforms like Android. Among the highlights are a smiley face with squinting eyes, leftward and rightward thumb gestures, a monarch butterfly, a green pickle, a lighthouse, a meteor, an eraser, and a net with a handle.

The pickle is already being tipped as a fan favourite, while the meteor shown burning through the atmosphere adds a dramatic flair to the emoji keyboard. The butterfly and lighthouse bring a touch of nature and symbolism, while the eraser and net lean into everyday utility. Alongside these nine, Unicode has also proposed ten new skin tone modifiers, expanding inclusivity for hand gestures.

It’s important to note that these emojis are still draft candidates. The Unicode Consortium is expected to finalise the list in September 2026, after which Apple, Google, and other tech companies will design their own versions. Emojipedia has shared sample artwork, but the final look could change once Apple puts its design spin on them.

For iPhone users, patience will be key. The new emojis are unlikely to arrive in time for Apple’s September 2026 software updates. Instead, they may roll out in a point-release of iOS 27 later in the year, or possibly even slip into 2027. Apple has yet to add the Unicode 17 emojis, which are scheduled to debut with iOS 26.4 and macOS 26.4 later in 2026.

So while the wait may be long, the promise of sending a pickle, a meteor, or a butterfly in your next text message is enough to keep emoji fans curious and maybe a little excited about the future of digital expression.