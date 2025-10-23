Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone May be Called iPhone 20, Not iPhone 19

Two years from now, the iPhone will be 20 years old. Apple will celebrate the anniversary with a special edition iPhone, which will likely be called iPhone 20. That means there won’t be an iPhone 19, with the company planning a jump from iPhone 18 in 2027.

According to Omdia analyst Heo Moo-yeol, the 20th anniversary iPhone will do more than just commemorate the occasion. It could be the biggest overhaul to Apple’s best-selling device since its debut back in 2007. The changes could be at the same level as those Apple made on the iPhone X, its 10th anniversary device. The renaming to the number ‘20’ could also be similar to how Apple skipped the iPhone 9 in favour of the iPhone X.

The iPhone 20 could have a bezel-free display, with all the sensors, such as Face ID, buried under it. The TrueDepth camera would also be embedded under the display, making the iPhone 20 free from any perforations on the screen. It could look the same as the latest Nubia Z80 Ultra. Apple has been attempting to implement this technology for years, and 2027 is when analysts expect it to succeed.

However, these changes are anticipated on the top-end model, likely the iPhone 20 Pro. The rest of the devices may feature fewer changes. The launch of the standard models and the Pro models could also happen at different times, with Apple expected to split the launches across the year.

The standard iPhone 20 and iPhone 20 Air could arrive alongside the iPhone 18e, while the fall event could be reserved for the launch of the Pro models. Apple is also expected to introduce the foldable iPhone as early as next year, with its second-generation model planned for 2027. If this holds any water, the iPhone Fold 2 could arrive alongside the iPhone 20 Pro and iPhone 20 Pro Max.