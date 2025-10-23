JioSaavn's Diwali Offer Lets You Buy Annual Pro Subscription at Discounted Price

JioSaavn has announced a discount on the annual Pro subscription as part of a new Diwali offer. Customers can purchase a one-year subscription for ₹399 instead of the regular price, allowing them to listen to music at the highest quality without advertisements and download music.

However, the price cut in JioSaavn’s annual Pro subscription bears a condition: it applies only to new users or those who have not been JioSaavn Pro users for at least 12 months. The company also said it is a limited-period offer, but did not specify the time frame. You can purchase the subscription on any device, including an Android phone, an iPhone, JioPhone, and a web browser.

While JioSaavn’s offer on its annual Pro subscription comes days after Spotify reduced the yearly Premium cost to ₹499, it is not new. The Reliance Jio-owned music streaming company has slashed the price of its premium subscription several times before. And that applies to two-monthly and half-yearly plans, as well. For instance, returning customers can subscribe to two months of JioSaavn Pro for ₹9.

Its monthly plan is priced at ₹89 for individuals, ₹49 for students, ₹129 for two individuals, and ₹149 for a family of up to six members. On the other hand, Spotify Premium costs ₹139 per month for individuals, ₹69 for students, ₹179 for a Duo, and ₹229 for a family.

Features-wise, Spotify offers Automix, AI-powered playlists, and soon lossless quality to Premium subscribers. Meanwhile, JioSaavn Pro members can stream music at 320Kbps quality. Both services share services, such as downloads and ad-free listening.