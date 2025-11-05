Apple’s Entry-Level MacBook Aimed at Chromebook Users Expected in 2026

Apple’s plan to disrupt the entry-level laptop market with a low-cost MacBook could come through as early as next year. According to a new report, the entry-level MacBook will be aimed at wresting the customers of Google’s budget Chromebooks and affordable Windows PCs, marking a first such move by the Tim Cook-led company.

Bloomberg reported that the upcoming MacBook will be a pared-down version of the MacBook Air, switching to an LCD screen and an iPhone processor instead of a Liquid Retina screen and an M-series chip. Despite using an iPhone processor, the MacBook could outperform the M1 chip, per the report. The MacBook will likely have a 13.6-inch screen and a design similar to that of the Air.

Codenamed J700, the model is currently in the testing phase, with early production having started at the company’s global suppliers. Apple is poised to set the price of this low-cost MacBook to under $1,000 (roughly ₹88,000). The M4-powered MacBook Air sells at $999 (₹99,900 in India) for regular customers and $899 (₹89,900 in India) for students. The upcoming model will be even cheaper, targeting potential customers who prefer buying a Chromebook, a light Windows-powered PC, or even the company’s iPad.

The Chromebook market has significantly grown over the past few years, owing to affordability and Google’s ecosystem that pairs well with Android phones, which dominate the low- and mid-end price segments. According to Customer Market Insights, the global Chromebook market is projected to touch $42.85 billion in 2034, a considerable jump from $14.70 billion currently.

A low-cost MacBook will favour Apple’s other affordable options, including the latest iPhone 16e, which costs under ₹60,000. Apple’s entry-level iPad will also likely complement the experience that the company’s premium devices offer.