Moto G67 Power Launched at Rs 14,999: A Quick Spec-Check

Motorola has launched its new mid-range “camera phone” the Moto G67 Power in India, and it packs some serious upgrades for a phone priced under Rs 15,000.

The highlight is the 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor, capable of 4K video recording from all cameras, including the 8MP ultrawide and 32MP selfie lens. Motorola says the sensor captures brighter, sharper photos even in low light. It’s powered by Moto AI, which brings features like AI photo enhancement, Auto Night Vision, and AI-powered portraits.

Another big feature is the massive 7000mAh battery, built using Silicon Carbon Technology to keep the design slim despite the huge capacity. Motorola claims up to 58 hours of runtime on a single charge, which is over two days of heavy use. There’s also Battery Care 2.0 to optimise charging and extend battery life.

Under the hood, the Moto G67 Power runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM, which is expandable to 16GB via RAM Boost and 128GB storage. It supports 11 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6, and VoNR connectivity, promising smooth multitasking and lag-free gaming.

The phone features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-STD-810H certification, and an IP64 rating, making it resistant to drops, dust, and light splashes.

Up front, you get a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1050 nits brightness for clear outdoor viewing. It also comes with Water Touch technology for better touch response with wet hands. For sound, Motorola adds dual stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

The Moto G67 Power runs on Android 15 with Motorola’s Hello UX interface. Features like Smart Connect 2.0, Moto Secure, and Family Space come preloaded.

Design-wise, it brings Pantone-curated vegan leather finishes in Cilantro, Curacao Blue, and Parachute, which is a first for the G-series.