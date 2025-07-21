Apple’s Foldable iPhone is Coming Next Year with a Samsung Galaxy Fold-Inspired Design

Apple’s highly anticipated foldable iPhone is expected to arrive next year. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to debut its first foldable phone before the end of next year. Apple is known for its innovation and experiments with design, but Gurman has a different take on this for the upcoming foldable iPhone.

Gurman, in his latest PowerOn newsletter, has discussed how Samsung will be paving the way for Apple this time. The market for foldables isn't new. Samsung has been in charge for seven years. It recently launched the Z Fold 7, which features a larger screen, a smarter design, and, reportedly, sales are also increasing. Gurman claims that Apple's foldable iPhone will have a foldable design.

The foldable iPhone is likely to resemble Samsung's foldable phones and even feature folding OLED panels made by Samsung —a significant departure from Apple's usual approach, which is to completely redesign a category. Gurman says that Apple doesn't have to lead this time to win.

However, not everything will be same. Apple will bring its uniqueness by concentrating on fixing two major problems with today's foldables, which are making the crease in the screen less obvious and making the hinge better. Also, the new iOS 27 will be made to work perfectly with this new format, providing features that are only available on foldable devices.

Rumours have it that the foldable iPhone will cost $2,000. The iPhone Fold is expected to sport a book-like design inspired by Fold. There are talks that the phone will have a 5.5-inch outer display, and when unfolded, it will reveal a 7.8-inch screen. Apple is said to use a metal plate in the making that will nearly eliminate the crease in the inner display and better manage the stress caused by the bending of the display. The inner folding display is rumoured to have a 4:3 aspect ratio and use a 2,713 x 1,920 resolution, while the outer display will use a 2,088 x 1,422 resolution.