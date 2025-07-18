iPhone 17 Pro Likely to Introduce New Orange, Blue Colour Options

iPhone 17 Pro will not just have a new design, but also colours that Apple has previously offered on Macs. According to a report, the next Pro models will come in Orange and Blue shades, setting them apart from previous counterparts that have stuck to more subtle and corporate-friendly colours like grey, white, and light brown.

While the Orange colourway of the iPhone 17 Pro will use the same shade as the Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra, the Dark Blue option could resemble black yet offer what the tipster Majin Bue describes as a “nocturnal hue.” According to Bu, who posted the unofficial renders on X (formerly Twitter), the rejig in colour scheme for the next Pro models highlights Apple’s intent to refresh its most premium smartphones entirely.

The iPhone 17 Pro redesign includes a camera bar on top jutting out of the rest of the rear panel, while the portion below it also has a distinct area. The renders corroborate the leaked dual-tone finish on the Pro models, but whether Apple will use different materials to bring that effect is still unclear. While early reports suggested a combination of glass and metal, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman refuted the speculation to claim the iPhone 17 Pro’s back will be all glass.

Other colour options include black and silver, which will be very similar to the Black Titanium and White Titanium variants of the iPhone 16 Pro. Since Apple is expected to switch to aluminium from titanium on the next Pro models, the names of these colourways would be different.

Previously, Bu revealed the iPhone 17 Air colourways, showing the single-camera design in gold, black, light blue, and silver colours. The Air will also use the camera bar design like the Pro models. However, the standard iPhone 17 could retain the iPhone 16’s design to feature vertically-stacked cameras in the top left corner.