Apple’s Foldable iPhone Leak Hints At Under-Display Camera

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone is coming along as a highly advanced device. While previous rumours have highlighted its notebook-style design, crease-free display, and support for the company’s modems, a new report suggests the foldable iPhone will pack under-screen camera technology. This technology would allow Apple to integrate the camera under the display, leaving more real estate for viewing.

Tipster who goes by Digital Chat Station took to Weibo — the Chinese equivalent of Facebook — to say that the folding iPhone will come with a camera under the inner display. This is the latest leak about the foldable iPhone, which is why it is tough to tell if this is actually the case. However, a little guesswork may give hope to potential buyers of the iPhone Fold. Nearly all of Digital Chat Station’s earlier leaks have been corroborated by industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, so what the tipster has now said will likely materialise.

According to the tipster’s previous claims, the iPhone Fold will have a 5.49-inch outer display with a punch-hole camera. This display will likely have a 2088x1422-pixel resolution. The inner folding display may have a higher resolution with an aspect ratio of 4:3, instead. This display will also be crease-free, according to the tipster. The tipster has also said the folding iPhone would use an under-display Face ID technology, but Kuo had a different take on this. He previously said Apple could swap Face ID with Touch ID on the folding iPhone — a move that will free up internal space for other more important hardware.