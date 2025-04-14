iPhone 17 Pro: What Should iPhone 16 Pro Users Expect?

The iPhone 17 Pro is shaping up to be a significant upgrade. While its launch is several months away, the rumour mill is abuzz with leaks and details, hinting that Apple’s next Pro model will pack a new camera design, a better display, and a faster chip. Here is how the iPhone 17 Pro will be different from the iPhone 16 Pro.

Major changes coming to the iPhone 17 Pro

– A19 Pro chip: The iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to pack Apple’s next chip, A19 Pro. Reports suggest the A19 Pro will be manufactured using TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process, expected to offer faster multitasking performance and better power efficiency.

– Larger battery: Reports suggest the iPhone 17 Pro Max will have a bigger battery than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, resulting in a thicker design.

– Aluminium frame: Apple is expected to swap titanium with aluminium on the frame of the next iPhone Pro model. Some believe the iPhone 17 Pro’s rear will use a two-tone design, combining glass and metal, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said there will not be drastic changes to the design.

– Upgraded telephoto camera: The iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to come with a bumped-up camera, featuring a 48MP sensor instead of 12MP. This switch is expected to bring crisper shots with better details.

– Dual video recording: According to a tipster, the iPhone 17 Pro series will introduce a dual video recording feature as part of the revamped Camera app. This functionality would allow users to record videos from the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

– Better scratch resistance on display: The iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max may come with a new anti-reflective coating with better resistance against scratches. Apple is expected to ditch the existing Ceramic Shield technology in favour of a better one from Corning.

iPhone 17 Pro’s high price