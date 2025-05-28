Apple’s Gaming Ambition Gets Serious With New iOS 19 App — A Threat to Steam or Just Arcade 2.0?

Apple appears to be building a dedicated gaming app, a move that could let users finally utilise the flagship performance its high-end iPhone offers. Bloomberg has reported Apple will preinstall the standalone app not just on the iPhone, but on the iPad, Mac, and even the Apple TV box later this year. While the new app could solve the long-standing problem of the lack of native gaming features on the iPhone, it may also mark a strategic shift from the existing Game Center, which acts as a centralised hub for gamers across Apple devices.

The dedicated gaming app, the report said, will have feature editorial recommendations from Apple — similar to those on apps like Apple Music, Apple News, and Apple Fitness. But more than that, this app could be aimed at promoting Apple Arcade, which is the company’s subscription service for games available at ₹99 per month. The report added that the new app will replace Game Center, which struggled to take off amid competition from its Android counterparts before it finally turned dud.

More than Arcade

When Apple launched the Arcade subscription service in 2019, it wanted to compete with Google and even more gaming-focused companies, such as Microsoft and Nintendo. Apple Arcade offers a range of games across categories for a monthly subscription, but the company struggled to amass its service with more lucrative titles than its rivals offer. The new dedicated gaming app could leverage Arcade’s subscription model to streamline gaming on the iPhone and other Apple devices, but its prime focus will likely be on offering recommendations and tools that most gaming-oriented devices have. These tools will be more advanced than those in the Game Center.

Deep integration

According to the report, Apple may also build the app with tight integration with other apps. For instance, FaceTime integration could allow iPhone gamers to live-stream their gameplay like Twitch. It may also integrate tools for tracking gaming activities and adding social connections like Steam, so that gamers using iPhones catch up with their peers using dedicated devices like the Nintendo Switch or the Steam Deck. For full functionality, Apple may offer accessories in partnership with third parties to enhance the experience.

Implications for the gaming industry