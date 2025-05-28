WhatsApp iPad Launched: Here Are Five Features to Check Out

Meta has announced an iPad app for WhatsApp over 15 years after the world’s most popular instant messaging platform was launched. WhatsApp’s iPad app comes after years of user demands for access to full-fledged features that were previously unavailable via WhatsApp Web. In other words, the features that WhatsApp’s iOS app offers are now natively accessible via the iPad app, allowing you to make audio and video calls, and receive push notifications, among others.

As iPad users who have waited for a dedicated WhatsApp app rejoice, here are the top five features worth checking out.

Support for audio and video calls

WhatsApp’s iPad app allows audio and video calls with up to 32 participants, in addition to enabling you to share your screen and utilise both the front and rear cameras of the iPad. The Web version does not have these features.

Stage Manager

The new iPad app for WhatsApp supports iPadOS features, including Stage Manager, which allows you to multitask better with the rest of the apps. Stage Manager helps you keep track of all open apps and their overlapping windows. However, Stage Manager is available on select models, such as the M4 iPad Pro, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Gen or later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st Gen or later), iPad Air (5th Gen), M2 iPad Air 11-inch or later, and M2 iPad Air 13-inch or later.

End-to-end encryption

WhatsApp’s iPad app is based on the company’s end-to-end encryption protocol for messaging. This means your messages, photos, videos, and audio cannot be accessed by Meta, Apple, or any third party.

Split-view

iPad’s big screen can be better utilised for working on two or more apps simultaneously. WhatsApp’s iPad app supports Split View to let you work on a different app side-by-side. The app also supports Slide Over, giving it the ability to run alongside other apps on the iPad.

Native support for Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard