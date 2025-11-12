Apple’s Latest iPhone Accessory Is A Cloth Bag Worth Over ₹20,000

Apple has launched a new iPhone accessory, but it is not available in India. | Image: Apple

Apple's latest iPhone accessory is not a case or charger—it is a cloth bag called the “iPhone Pocket.” Made in collaboration with Japanese designer Issey Miyake, the iPhone Pocket is a 3D-knit bag with a price reaching roughly ₹20,400 for the cross‑body version. The smaller hand strap model is priced lower, around ₹13,300, positioning the product as a design‑led accessory rather than a protective case.

The iPhone Pocket is a stretchable knit sleeve that fits different iPhone sizes. It features a ribbed opening and a simple, minimal look. Its colour options vary by model, with brighter shades for the short‑strap version and more muted tones for the cross‑body.

The availability of Apple's new iPhone Pocket is limited to select international markets at launch. India is not part of the initial rollout. Sales begin mid‑November in regions like the US, UK, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

Reactions have been mixed. Many point to the high price for a fabric pouch, while others note the collaboration and knit engineering as the appeal, especially after the cross-body strap that the company introduced alongside the new iPhone 17 models. The accessory echoes Apple’s occasional forays into style‑driven accessories, similar in spirit to the branded polishing cloth and premium watch straps.

The pricing strategy appears deliberate. A limited release and collaboration framing support a premium position. The two price tiers also target different buyers: collectors who want a small design object, and fashion‑first users who prefer a cross‑body carry for everyday use.

For India, this will likely remain a talking point rather than a shopping story unless availability expands. For what it is worth, the iPhone Pocket can (and should) spark renewed debate over the value of simple Apple-branded accessories, and whether a cloth bag at this price earns a place in everyday carry for users who can easily find better options for far less.