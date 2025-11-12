Vivo Emerges As Top Brand As Indian Smartphone Market Reaches Five-Year High, OnePlus Drops to Lowest Position

Vivo has emerged as the top brand as India’s smartphone market hits a five-year high in the festive third quarter of 2025, while OnePlus slips to its lowest position amid a premium-led surge that reshaped vendor rankings and channel dynamics.​ According to the latest report from the International Data Corporation (IDC), Oppo, Samsung, Apple, and Realme joined Vivo to secure the top five positions on the list. Once a leader, OnePlus, however, plunged to the lowest rank with the biggest decline in market share during the September quarter.