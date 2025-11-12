Updated 12 November 2025 at 18:21 IST
Vivo Emerges As Top Brand As Indian Smartphone Market Reaches Five-Year High, OnePlus Drops to Lowest Position
Apple has climbed to the fourth position, while Xiaomi slipped to the sixth rank in the latest market share trends by IDC.
Vivo has emerged as the top brand as India’s smartphone market hits a five-year high in the festive third quarter of 2025, while OnePlus slips to its lowest position amid a premium-led surge that reshaped vendor rankings and channel dynamics. According to the latest report from the International Data Corporation (IDC), Oppo, Samsung, Apple, and Realme joined Vivo to secure the top five positions on the list. Once a leader, OnePlus, however, plunged to the lowest rank with the biggest decline in market share during the September quarter.
Market hits five-year high
- India’s smartphone market grew 4.3% year-over-year to 48 million units in Q3 2025, marking the highest festive-quarter volumes in five years as premium demand offset weakness in the mass market.
- Average selling prices climbed to a record US$294, up 13.7% YoY, reflecting a pronounced shift toward higher-spec and premium devices during the season.
Premium demand drives shifts
- Robust growth in the $600–$800 and $800+ tiers, up 43.3% and 52.9% YoY, respectively, highlighted consumers’ move to premium, aided by discounts, trade-ins, cashbacks, and bank offers across channels.
- Apple recorded its best-ever quarter in India with 5 million units and secured fourth place for the first time, led by iPhone 16 as the most-shipped model overall and strong debuts for iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air.
Winners and losers
- Vivo retained the #1 spot for the seventh straight quarter with a balanced online–offline portfolio spanning multiple price bands, consolidating leadership during the festive cycle.
- Oppo overtook Samsung to take second place on the back of aggressive offline initiatives and trade schemes, while Motorola posted the fastest YoY growth among the top brands at 52.4%.
OnePlus slides to the lowest rank
- With Samsung ceding the #2 spot to Oppo and Apple breaking into the top four on record shipments, OnePlus fell to its lowest position in recent quarters as competition intensified in the mid-premium and premium tiers it targets.
- Discount-led pushes for previous-generation Apple and Samsung flagships on e-commerce platforms, coupled with offline-heavy schemes by rivals, squeezed OnePlus’s share despite the broader premium upswing.
Price-segment dynamics
- Entry-level (sub-$100) shipments jumped 35.3% YoY to 16% share, led by Xiaomi, Realme, and Vivo, even as overall ASPs rose, indicating selective buoyancy at the very low end.
- Mass-budget ($100–$200) shrank to 40% share with an 8.8% YoY decline, while entry-premium ($200–$400) also fell to 26% share; Motorola’s Edge 60 Fusion led the latter band.
Mid and premium tiers
- Mid-premium ($400–$600) rose to 4% share, with Samsung on top; Galaxy S24 contributed nearly one-quarter of shipments in this range due to steep online discounting.
- In super-premium ($800+), Apple reclaimed leadership with 66% share versus Samsung’s 31%, propelled by iPhone 16, 16 Pro, and sustained demand for recent flagships; Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy S25 Ultra also featured prominently.
