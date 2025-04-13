Apple’s Next Vision Pro Headset Could be Cheaper, Lighter

The Apple Vision Pro arrived to much fanfare, especially with the advanced technologies that allowed hands-free functionalities and the futuristic design. However, it came at a high cost, making it out of reach of most customers. So, Apple is reportedly working on a version that can appeal to the masses. A new report has suggested that the next Vision Pro version will be cheaper than the existing one, but it will also address the pain points like the heavy weight.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has noted in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter that a “lighter and cheaper” Vision Pro model is in the works. While the rumours around this version have been infrequent, Gurman says a Vision Pro ‘Lite’ is still a high priority for Apple.

While the tradeoffs that Apple could make to offset the price remain unclear, Gurman said it would be lightweight. The current Vision Pro weighs about 680 grams, with users complaining about neck/head strain due to it. A lighter version could address that pain point. And while Gurman has not talked about the other differences in the upcoming model, a lighter body could be possible with the removal of some hardware. That would also justify the lower price, which also remains unclear.