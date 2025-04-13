Samsung One UI 7 Update for Old Phones: Here’s When These Galaxy Phones Will Get Android 15

Samsung’s latest One UI 7 update is currently rolling out to the Galaxy S24 series, bringing the Android 15 goodness to three phones. After the initial rollout in its home market, South Korea, Samsung gradually expanded the software’s availability to more regions, including Europe. The One UI 7 also appears to be rolling out in India. While the Galaxy S24 series is now receiving the update, One UI 7 will also be available to older phones.

Here is a list of all the old phones that will receive One UI along with their rollout schedule:

– April 14: Galaxy S23 series (Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23), Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

– April 23: Galaxy S24 FE.

– April 24: Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S21 series (Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE), Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

– April 28: Galaxy S22 series (Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22), Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

According to Samsung, this rollout schedule applies to devices in Vietnam, meaning the rollout schedule in other regions, including India, may vary. However, the devices mentioned in the schedule are eligible, irrespective of the region. Samsung has already confirmed that markets such as India, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Austria, South Africa, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, and Russia will receive the update.

One UI 7 details