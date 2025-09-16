Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Headphones Review: Bass You Can Feel, But Not For Everyone

Skullcandy has built a reputation for bass-heavy headphones, and the Crusher Wireless takes that legacy further with a unique feature: a physical bass slider that lets you adjust how thumpy you want your music to be. Priced officially at ₹39,999 but currently available for ₹9,999, the Crusher Wireless is targeting users who want powerful sound and portability without breaking the bank. Here’s how it fares.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Good

— The build is solid. The combination of plastic and metal gives the headphones sturdiness without feeling cheap. At 275g, they are not the lightest, but the collapsible ear cups add portability, making them easy to slip into a bag.

— Comfort is mostly fine, thanks to the cushioned ear cups, though the slightly high clamp force means they may not be ideal for very long sessions. Still, they feel durable enough to withstand daily use.

— The highlight is the Stereo Haptic Bass slider. Unlike EQ settings buried in apps, this physical control lets you instantly tweak bass output. Crank it up, and you’ll feel vibrations thumping in your ears, a party trick that works great for EDM or dance tracks. Keep it in the middle, and you get a more balanced, enjoyable profile suitable for most genres. The haptic bass can be fun, but extended use at high levels may cause discomfort.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— The 40mm drivers produce rich, punchy sound, especially if your source is good. On Apple Music with Dolby Atmos and lossless enabled, the Crushers shine with layered sound. Switch to lower-quality streams like YouTube Music, and the difference is noticeable. For gamers, the headphones deliver enjoyable audio, though Bluetooth latency can creep in. Thankfully, a 3.5mm cable is bundled, which works well with laptops or PCs.

— Battery life is another plus. Skullcandy claims 40 hours, and in real-world use, I got around 30–35 hours, which is still impressive. The lack of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) helps stretch the runtime. Even without ANC, the memory foam ear cushions provide decent passive noise isolation, blocking out chatter and ambient fan noise.

— Controls are intuitive, with on-ear buttons for playback and volume. They make navigation easy without needing to reach for your phone.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Bad

— At 275g with a strong clamp force, comfort takes a hit during longer listening sessions. The weight is manageable but noticeable after an hour or two.

— The sound, while enjoyable, is not for purists. Audiophiles will find the profile too skewed toward bass. The haptic vibrations, though novel, can feel gimmicky after extended use, and in some cases, even cause dizziness.

— Another drawback is the lack of a companion app. Most modern headphones now come with app support for finer controls and firmware updates, but the Crusher Wireless skips this entirely. What you get out of the box is what you’re stuck with.

— Finally, the pricing is misleading. At the sticker price of ₹39,999, these headphones would be impossible to recommend. At the typical sale price of ₹9,999, however, they are easier to justify, but buyers should be aware that part of the value lies in promotions rather than the MRP.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Verdict

Rating: 3.5/5