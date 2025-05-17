Apple’s Vision Pro Faces Backlash as Early Users Cite Weight, Limited Functionality, and Software Issues

Apple's Vision Pro headset seems to be struggling to live up to its hype. A year after its eagerly awaited release, the headset has found some users who seem unhappy with it. Many early adopters, according to a Wall Street Journal report, are unhappy with the design, practical use, and software choices of the headset.

Launched with high hopes of revolutionising how people interact with the digital world by blending virtual and real worlds together, the Vision Pro, however, appears more complicated. Early adopters highlight several issues with the device, mostly relating to the comfort factor and the ecosystem that does not justify the device's hefty price tag.

One user claimed the gadget is a dust magnet and that last year they only used it four times. One more claimed the gadget was too bulky and that wearing the headset for more than thirty minutes would cause neck discomfort. This sentiment echoes across multiple users who report the headset’s weight and bulkiness as significant barriers to prolonged use.

Beyond physical discomfort, early adopters also highlight the Vision Pro’s limited practical applications. Many expected a varied range of interesting software tailored to the device's specific capabilities. Instead, they found the app library lacking and felt unenthusiastic to use the headset past novelty and occasional presentations. The absence of frequently used applications has supported the Vision Pro's look as a prototype rather than a polished consumer product.

Moreover, wearing a mixed reality headset has social consequences that remain problematic. Using the device around others makes people feel self-conscious or lonely, which lowers their desire for extended or public use. This social friction draws attention to Apple's struggle to normalise such a futuristic piece of technology.