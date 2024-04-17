Adobe explores integrating OpenAI’s Sora and other AI video solutions

Advertisement

AI video in Adobe: Adobe has announced its early plans to integrate third-party generative artificial intelligence tools, such as OpenAI's Sora and others, into its popular video editing software. The company revealed this development on Monday, indicating its intention to improve Adobe's Premiere Pro application, widely used in the television and film industries, with AI-based functionalities.

Among the upcoming features, Adobe plans to introduce capabilities like AI-generated object insertion and distraction removal from scenes, eliminating the need for manual editing by video editors. The improvements will use Firefly, an AI model already deployed in Adobe's Photoshop for editing still images. In response to competition from entities like OpenAI, Midjourney, and other startups, Adobe underlines its approach of training Firefly with data it wholly owns and providing users with indemnity against copyright claims.

In addition to improving its own AI capabilities, Adobe also disclosed its ongoing efforts to enable users to access third-party tools from OpenAI, as well as startups Runway and Pika Labs, for generating and using video content within Premiere Pro. The strategic move aims to address concerns from Wall Street regarding the perceived risk to Adobe's core businesses posed by AI tools for image and video generation.

OpenAI's Sora model, known for its ability to generate realistic videos based on text prompts, remains under development, with no public release date announced yet. While Adobe showcased a demonstration of Sora being integrated into Premiere Pro for video generation, it described the initiative as an "experiment". It refrained from providing a specific timeline for its availability.

Deepa Subramaniam, Adobe's vice president of product marketing for creative professional apps, focused on Adobe's commitment to AI ethics and bias mitigation efforts. Subramaniam highlighted Adobe's intention to notify users when they are not using Adobe's "commercially safe" AI models and ensure transparency by clearly indicating the AI technology used in video production.

"Our industry-leading AI ethics approach and the human bias work that we do, none of that's going away," Subramaniam stated. "We're really excited to explore a world where users can have more choice beyond that through third-party models."

(With Reuters inputs)