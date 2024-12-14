Apple's iOS 18.2 Lets Users Change Default iPhone Apps: How to Use

iOS 18.2 update: Apple rolled out iOS 18.2 update earlier this week bringing a host of new features including ChatGPT integration and new Apple Intelligence features to the supported iPhone models. In addition to these features, the iOS 18.2 update brings the much-awaited feature that enables users to change the default apps on an iPhone -- something that wasn't possible before.

With iOS 18.2 update, iPhone users can not only change the default browser, but they can also change the calling, call filtering, email, messaging and passwords apps to name a few. And in some regions, users can also choose an alternative app store instead of Apple's App Store and a different app to make contactless payments.

Here is a step-by-step guide as to how iPhone users can change the default app on their devices.

iOS 18.2 update: How to change the default app on iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings app.

Step 2: Go to General Settings and then go to Software Update.

Step 3: Tap the Download and Install option and then enter your device password to begin the process.

Step 4: Once iOS 18.2 has been installed successfully, open the Settings app again.

Step 5: Go to the Apps setting.

Step 6: Tap Default Apps option at the top of the list of your apps.

Step 7: Tap the Email, Messaging, Calling, Call Filtering, Browser App, Passwords & Codes, and Keyboards options one by one and add a third-party app in each of these categories based on your preferences.

Apple says that the App Installation feature, which the ability to choose an alternative app marketplace instead of the App Store to use as a default option is available only in the European Union.