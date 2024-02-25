Advertisement

Mapping metrics: Quick commerce company Blinkit has announced a Franchise App for Blinkit store owners, saying this is a first-of-its-kind app in the grocery delivery space.

CEO Albinder Dhindsa took to X to announce the update, saying the app provides real time, weekly and monthly views of key business metrics and customer issues.

It also gives visibility into store team attendance and performance, and provides a transparent system for ensuring accurate and timely payouts.



Blinkit has hundreds of its franchise stores across 27 Indian cities, owned and run by local entrepreneurs, Dhindsa posted. The new app improves the way franchise owners connect with their customers, while enabling them to build their business more efficiently, he added.



Blinkit's partner program, wherein local store owners can run a dark store in their neighbourhood, gives a percentage of sales to the owners. The company, which was earlier known as Grofers, sets the store for franchise owners and also helps in hiring staff.



Acquired by listed food delivery company Zomato, Blinkit operates in select metro and capital cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai apart from Agra, Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Indore, Hyderabad and Mohali.



Other cities include Karnataka capital Bengaluru, Madhya Paradesh's Bhopal, Union Territory Chandigarh, Faridabad, Goa, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Meerut, Mohali, Panchkula, Pune, Vadodara and Zirakpur.



It delivers fresh items like groceries to fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as electronics and cosmetics. The app has also segregated categories to provide a wider range of festival and occasion-based products.

