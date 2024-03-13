×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

China could exploit TikTok to influence US elections: Avril Haines

Joe Biden has expressed his intention to sign the bill; however, its passage in an election year, considering TikTok's popularity, may pose challenges.

Reported by: Business Desk
TikTok
TikTok | Image:Freepik
  • 2 min read
US mulls TikTok ban: US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, during a House of Representatives intelligence committee hearing on Tuesday, raised concerns about the potential for China to exploit the social media app TikTok to influence the 2024 US elections. Responding to Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi's inquiry about the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) potential use of TikTok for election interference, Haines stated, "We cannot rule out that the CCP would use it."

Krishnamoorthi, who also serves as the ranking Democrat on the House select committee on China, along with Republican chair Mike Gallagher, introduced a bill last week giving TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance six months to divest the app, which is used by 170 million Americans. The House is scheduled to vote on this measure on Wednesday under fast-track rules requiring two-thirds majority support.

President Joe Biden has expressed his intention to sign the bill; however, its passage in an election year, considering TikTok's popularity, may pose challenges.

The 2024 Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community, released on Monday, highlighted reports that TikTok accounts associated with a Chinese government propaganda arm targeted candidates from both political parties during the 2022 US midterm elections.

Concerns have been ongoing among lawmakers regarding the potential for the Chinese government to access user data or manipulate content on TikTok to exacerbate political divisions within the United States.

TikTok maintains that it has not and would not share US user data with the Chinese government, arguing that the House bill effectively constitutes a ban. The feasibility of ByteDance's divestment within the stipulated six-month period remains uncertain, as does China's stance on any potential sale.

During the House hearing, FBI Director Christopher Wray reiterated his assessment of TikTok as a national security threat, cautioning Americans about the risks associated with granting the Chinese government control over their data, which could ultimately compromise their devices.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published March 13th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

