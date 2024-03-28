Advertisement

Billionaire Tesla boss Elon Musk has announced that all users of his social media platform 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) will be able to use Premium and Premium+ features for free. Musk, earlier today said that X accounts with over 2500 verified subscriber followers will receive access to Premium features at no cost. Additionally, accounts with over 5000 verified subscribers will be granted Premium+ features free of charge.

Going forward, all 𝕏 accounts with over 2500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free and accounts with over 5000 will get Premium+ for free — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2024

Musk's announcement signals a shift in the platform's subscription model, prioritising accessibility to premium features for a broader user base.

Moreover, Musk revealed that xAI, an artificial intelligence startup, will enable its chatbot, Grok, for all premium subscribers of X. This move aims to enhance user engagement and interaction on the platform, offering valuable benefits to subscribers.

With an increasing number of advertisers shifting away from the platform, Musk has stressed the importance of diversifying revenue streams and prioritising subscription-based models.

Earlier this month, Musk made headlines when he announced that xAI would open-source Grok, following a legal dispute with OpenAI. This decision reflects Musk's commitment to transparency and innovation, allowing the public to experiment with the underlying technology behind Grok.

The move also positions xAI in alignment with industry peers such as Meta and Mistral, both of which have embraced open-source AI models. By making Grok accessible to the public, xAI aims to foster collaboration and innovation within the AI community, driving advancements in artificial intelligence technology.