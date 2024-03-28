×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 11:32 IST

Elon Musk rolls out conditional offer for FREE usage of 𝕏 Premium, Premium+ features

Moreover, Musk revealed that xAI, an artificial intelligence startup, will enable its chatbot, Grok, for all premium subscribers of X.

Reported by: Business Desk
Elon Musk X lawsuit
Elon Musk X | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Billionaire Tesla boss Elon Musk has announced that all users of his social media platform 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) will be able to use Premium and Premium+ features for free. Musk, earlier today said that X accounts with over 2500 verified subscriber followers will receive access to Premium features at no cost. Additionally, accounts with over 5000 verified subscribers will be granted Premium+ features free of charge.

Musk's announcement signals a shift in the platform's subscription model, prioritising accessibility to premium features for a broader user base.

Moreover, Musk revealed that xAI, an artificial intelligence startup, will enable its chatbot, Grok, for all premium subscribers of X. This move aims to enhance user engagement and interaction on the platform, offering valuable benefits to subscribers.

With an increasing number of advertisers shifting away from the platform, Musk has stressed the importance of diversifying revenue streams and prioritising subscription-based models.

Earlier this month, Musk made headlines when he announced that xAI would open-source Grok, following a legal dispute with OpenAI. This decision reflects Musk's commitment to transparency and innovation, allowing the public to experiment with the underlying technology behind Grok.

The move also positions xAI in alignment with industry peers such as Meta and Mistral, both of which have embraced open-source AI models. By making Grok accessible to the public, xAI aims to foster collaboration and innovation within the AI community, driving advancements in artificial intelligence technology.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 11:32 IST

