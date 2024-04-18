Advertisement

TikTok Lite launch: The European Commission has issued a directive to ByteDance's TikTok, giving the company a 24-hour ultimatum to furnish a risk assessment report regarding its newly launched app, TikTok Lite, in France and Spain. The action, spearheaded by EU industry chief Thierry Breton under the Digital Services Act (DSA), follows an investigation launched two months ago into potential DSA violations by TikTok.

The DSA, a major regulatory framework, mandates companies to take more proactive measures in addressing illegal and harmful content on their platforms, with penalties of up to 6 per cent of their global annual revenue for non-compliance.

In its communication with TikTok, the Commission has requested a detailed risk assessment of TikTok Lite's potential impact on child protection and users' mental health. Of particular concern is the potential for the app's new "Task and Reward Lite" program to encourage addictive behaviour.

TikTok is required to submit the risk assessment within 24 hours and provide additional requested information by April 26, 2024. Following TikTok's response, the Commission will conduct a thorough analysis before determining the subsequent course of action.

Furthermore, the Commission has asked TikTok to furnish details regarding the measures implemented to mitigate systemic risks associated with TikTok Lite. The app, targeted at users aged 18 and above, was recently launched in France and Spain with new functionalities.

(With Reuters inputs)