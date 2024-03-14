×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 18:21 IST

Flipkart Big Billion Days: How to exchange old phones for value

Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale is slated to begin soon. Check out how you could exchange your old phones and buy new ones at reduced prices. Check out tips.

Reported by: Rahul R
Flipkart
| Image:self
Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale is slated to begin soon. This undoubtedly is witnessed by loyalists of Flipkart and general consumer technology enthusiasts as an opportunity to buy a new smartphone. But, the occasion could also be used to exchange older smartphones. Normally, these exchange programs offer huge discounts to buy newer smartphones in case the current device falls under the “eligible category”. In case you are an early adapter of e-tailers' exchange scheme of things or are simply desirous of purchasing a new smartphone, here’s how you exchange your current handset.  

Exchange during festive schemes like the Flipkart Big Billion Days 

Firstly, your smartphones should be in working condition perfectly. Flipkart would accept current- gen working smartphones. Here, you could exchange your phones even if their screens are marginally broken. But the device should function normally. E-tailers like Flipkart offer custom tools on their portal consisting of a list of eligible smartphone brands and phones, you could accordingly check if your device is “eligible” for an exchange. Flipkart states that it would provide users with an option called “any other smartphone” that lets users exchange phones that are not present within the e-tailer's listing. 

Published September 9th, 2019 at 17:30 IST

