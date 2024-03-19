×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 13:16 IST

Google celebrates Nowruz 2024 with new Doodle for 13 countries

Nowruz, meaning ‘new day’ in Persian, aligns with the vernal equinox, heralding the onset of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

Reported by: Anirudh Trivedi
Google's Nowruz Doodle
Google's Nowruz Doodle | Image:Google.in
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Google Doodle for Nowroz: Google marked the arrival of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, on March 19th with a captivating Doodle on its homepage. In the Doodle, Nowroz is depicted with an illustration of animal friends who have gathered in a flower-filled courtyard to ring in the coming of spring under the blossoming tree. 

Advertisement

Google’s Nowroz Doodle on March 19 | Image credit: Google.in 

Nowruz, meaning ‘new day’ in Persian, aligns with the vernal equinox, heralding the onset of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. The Doodle featured vibrant Persian cultural motifs, including intricate floral patterns, calligraphy, and symbolic Haft-sin table items.

Advertisement

According to Google’s official blog, the annual festival of Nowroz has been around for over 3,000 years and as time went on, several countries and ethnic groups along the Silk Roads started adopting the tradition. 

“During Nowruz, the most important tradition is the haft-sīn. Families gather and set out seven items that each represent renewal and rejuvenation. These items usually include wheat for rebirth and good fortune, wheat pudding for power and strength, olive for love, berries for the sunrise, vinegar for age and patience, apple for beauty, and garlic for good health,” Google wrote in the blog. 

Advertisement

What is Nowroz and why is it celebrated? 

Nowroz, also known as Persian New Year, marks the beginning of spring and the first day of the Iranian calendar. Celebrated by various communities worldwide, it symbolises renewal, hope, and the victory of light over darkness. Nowroz festivities include elaborate feasts, family gatherings, and cultural events, often lasting for several days. 

Advertisement

Traditional table setting during Nowruz | Image credit: RDNE Stock project/Pexels

Advertisement

Ancient myth credits King Jamshid with founding Nowroz to commemorate his reign and the end of winter's darkness. He introduced the solar calendar, marking the vernal equinox as the beginning of the new year.

According to local folklore, the tradition of setting up a Haft-Seen table during Nowroz originated from the story of Zoroastrian priest Zarathustra, who adorned his home with seven symbolic items for prosperity and abundance.

Advertisement

The common traditions in Nowroz include cleaning homes, decorating with flowers, and exchanging gifts. Haji Firuz, a beloved character in Nowroz celebrations, is said to symbolise the arrival of spring and the renewal of nature. Legend has it that he spreads joy and laughter through music, dance, and humorous antics. 

Who made the Google’s Nowruz Doodle? 

This Doodle was created by Iranian guest artist Pendar Yousefi, a Californa-based Iranian UX designer, currently leading the global design team at Google Translate. Explaining his creative process for Nowroz Doodle, Yousefi said, “As I learned more about the rich tapestry of Nowruz traditions across different communities, it became clear that capturing them all in one Doodle would be a challenge. So, my process involved a lot of research into the Nowruz customs and artistic traditions of these communities.” 

Advertisement

Pendar Yousefi | Image credit: Mahimoto.com

Yousefi chose illuminated manuscripts as the visual language as the core theme of the design as it is a part of the artistic heritage across the regions that celebrate Nowruz. 

Advertisement

“These are captured through the animal friends who have gathered in a flower-filled courtyard to ring in the coming of spring under the blossoming tree. Even in challenging times, the spirit of Nowruz - the promise of renewal and a 'new day' on the horizon - offers a beacon of hope,” Yousefi said describing the theme. 

Countries in which Google’s Nowruz Doodle will be visible

Interestingly, not all Google Doodles are visible across the globe due to cultural sensitivities, legal restrictions, or regional celebrations. Google adapts its Doodles to local customs and regulations, sometimes leading to variations or exclusions in certain regions to avoid controversy or offence while respecting local traditions and laws.

Advertisement

Image credit: Google Doodle blog

On March 19, Google’s Nowruz Doodle is visible in India and 12 other countries including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan. 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bengaluru Protest

India News LIVE

a minute ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana Cabinet Expansion

5 minutes ago
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Thrashed

B'luru 'Azaan' Case

7 minutes ago
Sec 144 in Bengaluru As Protest Grows Against Assault on Shopkeeper For Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa'

Sec 144 in Bengaluru

8 minutes ago
Savory Foods That Pair Well With Coffee

Foods With Coffee

9 minutes ago
India off-spinner R Ashwin

Ashwin's behaviour

9 minutes ago
Virat Kohli & Faf Du Plessis

IPL 2024 telecast rights

10 minutes ago
LIVE: BJP Protest Assault on Bengaluru Shopkeeper for Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' During 'Azan' Time

Bengaluru

10 minutes ago
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023

RCB Unbox 2024 Livestream

12 minutes ago
Will Go First fly again? Timeline of airline's crisis

Go First insolvency

12 minutes ago
SBI plea rejection electoral bonds

Electoral Bond Details

13 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

14 minutes ago
NASA Shares Image Of Dwarf Galaxy Located 52 Million Light Years Away

NASA Shares Image

16 minutes ago
Google's Nowruz Doodle

Google Doodle for Nowruz

18 minutes ago
Gurugram Weekend Escape: Relax & Recharge at a Top Resort

Delhi

19 minutes ago
Raja Majhi, GATE ECE Topper 2024

GATE Topper's Tale

20 minutes ago
Elon Musk's Grok AI

Grok turns open-source

20 minutes ago
Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim caught smoking

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP Cop Shoots Govt Teacher Dead in Muzaffarnagar After Altercation

    India News11 hours ago

  2. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Karnataka: Rs 1.72 Lakh Cash Seized in Bagalkote

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  4. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories14 hours ago

  5. Beautiful Skin The Korean Way: Grooming Tips

    Web Stories14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo