Google Docs on tablets: Google is improving the user experience for Android tablet users by introducing a new formatting sidebar in the Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps. This update, which aligns with Material Design 3 guidelines, aims to streamline access to essential formatting tools for Workspace users and personal account holders.

Accessible via the Format button in the toolbar, the new sidebar offers quick access to commonly used formatting options without cluttering the top toolbar area. Tablet users can now make formatting changes to their documents more efficiently, with functions like page breaks, line spacing, colours, tables, and more readily available.

While the sidebar does not replace the existing toolbar, it provides a convenient alternative for users seeking a more intuitive formatting experience. This update caters to the needs of tablet users, allowing them to navigate and edit documents with fewer taps.

The rollout of the formatting sidebar has begun, with availability expected for all Workspace users and personal account holders in the coming weeks. Although Google did not provide specific details for Slides and Sheets, the experience is anticipated to mirror that of Docs.

This update follows recent improvements to the web version of Docs, Sheets, and Slides, and will add to the productivity and user experience across its suite of tools.