Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 11:26 IST

Meta set to combat AI-generated misinformation ahead of global elections

The proliferation of AI, capable of rapidly producing text and images in response to prompts, has raised alarms about its potential to disrupt elections.

Business Desk
Meta
Meta | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Meta to fight misinformation: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced plans to establish a dedicated team aimed at addressing disinformation and the misuse of generative artificial intelligence in the lead-up to the European Parliament elections scheduled for June. Concerns have emerged regarding potential election interference and the dissemination of misleading content generated by AI technology.

The proliferation of generative AI, capable of rapidly producing text, images, and videos in response to prompts, has raised alarms about its potential to disrupt significant elections worldwide this year.

Advertisement

The European Parliament elections, scheduled for June 6-9, will see 720 lawmakers, in conjunction with EU governments, shaping new policies and legislation for the European Union.

Marco Pancini, Meta's head of EU affairs, stated in a blog post that as the election approaches, Meta will activate an Elections Operations Center to identify and address potential threats in real time. The team, comprised of experts from various fields including intelligence, data science, engineering, research, operations, content policy, and legal, will focus on combating misinformation, countering influence operations, and mitigating risks associated with the misuse of generative AI technology.

Advertisement

Currently collaborating with 26 independent fact-checking organisations across the European Union covering 22 languages, Meta intends to expand its partnership by adding three new partners in Bulgaria, France, and Slovakia, according to Pancini.

Earlier this month, Meta, along with Microsoft, OpenAI, and 17 other technology companies, pledged to collaborate in preventing deceptive AI-generated content from interfering with elections worldwide in 2024.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 11:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

11 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

11 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

15 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

19 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

19 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Farmers' Tractor Rally Likely to Hit Traffic in Noida Today

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Video of famed Indian cricketers' duplicates discussing strategy goes VI

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. Rubina Dilaik To Quit TV After Birth Of Twins? Shakti Actress Reacts

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  4. Nafe Singh's Family Refuses to Conduct Last Rites; Protest in Jhajjar

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Google Keep’s new AI list-making assistant open for more users

    Tech 12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo