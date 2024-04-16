Advertisement

Threads in Turkey: Meta Platforms announced on Monday its decision to temporarily suspend its social media platform Threads in Turkey starting April 29, following an interim order from the Turkish competition authority. This measure aims to comply with regulatory requirements in the country.

In a blog post, Meta assured users that the suspension of Threads would not affect its other social media platforms and services, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, which will continue to operate normally in Turkey.

“To comply with an interim order of the Turkish Competition Authority, we will temporarily shut down Threads in Türkiye from 29 April. There is no impact to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or any other Meta services in Türkiye, or Threads in other countries. We are taking steps to minimise disruption for people using Threads in Türkiye,” the blog post stated.

The Turkish competition authority issued an interim measure against Meta last month, seeking to limit data sharing between Instagram and Threads, amid an ongoing investigation into potential abuse of Meta's dominant market position.

“The TCA’s interim order leaves us with no choice but to temporarily shut down Threads in Türkiye. We will continue to constructively engage with the TCA and hope to bring Threads back to people in Türkiye as quickly as possible,” Meta stated in the official announcement post.

(With Reuters inputs)