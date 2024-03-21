Advertisement

Netflix is an OTT giant offering a variety of content for users who have a Netflix subscription. The platform has flexible Netflix plans that users can choose from including a Netflix free plan. Here is more information about the Netflix price, Netflix subscription and details about Netflix download feature.

Netflix plans in India

Users can choose from a variety of Netflix subscription plans depending on the need of the user. The different plans were designed keeping in mind the Indian audience and to cater to students as well as families. Therefore, Netflix plans range from mobile-only plans, in which a user can subscribe to and watch content solely on their phones, to premium plans where users can watch Netflix on as many as 4 devices simultaneously. Check out the different Netflix plans below and find out the benefits of each one.

Netflix plans

Features Mobile Basic Standard Premium Monthly cost * (Indian Rupee) ₹199 INR ₹499 INR ₹649 INR ₹799 INR Number of screens you can watch on at the same time 1 1 2 4 Number of phones or tablets you can have downloads on 1 1 2 4 Unlimited movies and TV shows Yes Yes Yes Yes Watch on your mobile phone and tablet Yes Yes Yes Yes Watch on your laptop and TV No Yes Yes Yes HD available No No Yes Yes Ultra HD available No No No Yes

Netflix Mobile-Only Plan

The mobile-only membership, as the name implies, gives users access to all content on their mobile devices. However, the Netflix subscription for mobile-only does not allow users to watch Netflix material on a larger screen. The cost of a Netflix subscription for the mobile-only service is for Rs 199 per month.

Netflix Basic Plan

The Netflix Basic subscription enables users to watch Netflix only on one screen. Unlike the mobile-only membership option, however, customers can utilise their Netflix subscription to access content on any screen, regardless of size. The Netflix monthly subscription rate is Rs 499.

Netflix Standard Plan

The Netflix subscription of standard plan gives customers access to simultaneously run the OTT giant on two screens. This implies that users can use their membership package on a variety of devices and screen sizes. Netflix's standard offering costs Rs 649 per month to subscribe to.

Netflix Premium Plan

The most expensive Netflix plan out of all is the Netflix Premium subscription. Users get to access the content on Netflix on a total of four devices. They can watch movies, series, etc available on Netflix over their phones, laptops, tablets, TV, etc at the same time. For this Premium subscription, the users have to pay only Rs 799 every month.

Netflix subscription plan billing cycle

Netflix subscribers have to renew their Netflix subscription every month. The bill is generated on the date of the subscription that was made the first time. If users forget to renew their subscription, they lose access to the content available on the online streaming platform.

What is the Netflix download feature? Can I download content from Netflix?

The Netflix download feature enables users to download content from the online streaming giant and watch it offline. The feature is, however, available only when the Netflix app is downloaded and used for the same. The Netflix download feature is available on the Netflix app on Android or iOS mobile devices. Windows PC users as well as Apple PC users can also use the feature and download content.

Ads on Netflix

Netflix is a subscription-based OTT platform. This implies that the content available on the OTT giant is available to watch without ads as users.

How to subscribe to a Netflix plan in India?

Create or login to your Netflix account

Choose the Netflix subscription plan that is right for you

Enter a payment method for making the current and the future payments

On completing the payment, you will have purchased a Netflix plan successfully

Cancelling Netflix subscription

A user can cancel their subscription at any time. The user simply needs to go to their account settings through a web browser. Next, they have to select the option to cancel the subscription. After entering their credentials, the user will have successfully cancelled their subscription for the online streaming platform.