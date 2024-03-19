×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

Reddit faces patent infringement allegations from Nokia ahead of IPO

Reddit acknowledged the possibility of facing more intellectual property claims against it as it continues to grow in prominence.

Reported by: Business Desk
Reddit IPO
Reddit IPO | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Allegations before IPO: Reddit, a social media platform, is currently evaluating a letter from Nokia Technologies alleging patent infringement, just days before its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) scheduled for later this week.

The disclosure comes in the wake of an inquiry by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) into Reddit's practices regarding the sale, licensing, and sharing of user-generated content with third parties for the purpose of training artificial intelligence models.

Advertisement

In its statement, Reddit acknowledged the possibility of facing more intellectual property claims against it as it continues to grow in prominence and faces increased competition.

As of now, Nokia has not responded to requests for comment regarding the matter.

Advertisement

Despite Reddit's previous involvement in patent infringement litigation, the company is aiming for a valuation of up to $6.5 billion for its IPO, making it one of the most highly anticipated share sales in recent years.

According to reports from Reuters, the IPO is between four and five times oversubscribed, indicating a strong likelihood of reaching its target valuation. The debut is scheduled for March 21 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Advertisement

Reddit gained significant attention in 2021 for its role in the "meme-stock" saga, particularly through its "wallstreetbets" forum, where retail investors collaborated to purchase shares of heavily shorted companies like GameStop.

To use its popularity among retail investors, Reddit has reserved 8 per cent of the total shares for eligible users, moderators, certain board members, as well as friends and family of its employees and directors.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Congress appointed in-charges for 4 Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh

LS Polls LIVE Updates

a few seconds ago
FIR Against Unknown People Over 'Deepfake Video' Of Medanta Chief

FIR Against Unknown

a minute ago
germany Quran burning embassy

2 Afghans arrested

a minute ago
Farmers Delhi March

Kisan Mazdoor Commission

5 minutes ago
RCB Unbox Event 2024 live updates

RCB Unbox 2024 LIVE BLOG

5 minutes ago
UN climate change global warming

UN issues 'red alert'

9 minutes ago
MM Keeravaani

Keeravaani On Fake IG

11 minutes ago
Smriti Mandhana wins WPL trophy

Mandhana on Virat

13 minutes ago
UPSC

UPSC Prelims Exam

13 minutes ago
Brazil ex-President

Bolsonaro indicted

14 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli on RRR 2

RRR 2 In Works?

16 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

Delhi Police Crime Branch

19 minutes ago
South films

South Films On OTT

22 minutes ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

India News LIVE

24 minutes ago
Kate Middleton UK Rose Hanbury Prince William

Rose Hanbury on affair

25 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Moves HC

27 minutes ago
Government bonds

Social bonds issuance

28 minutes ago
Two Arrested In J-K Kathua For Online Fraud Of Over 6 Lakh

Two Arrested

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment7 hours ago

  3. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo