Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

Voot Subscription plans start at Rs 99/month; Know more details about it

Voot Subscription plans for Voot Select starts at ₹99 which offers users with premium content for a month with Live TV and shows coming 24hrs before TV.

Reported by: Yash Tripathi
voot subscription
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Voot is amongst the biggest video streaming platforms in India with many alluring movies and shows of original and TV contents. The Viacom 18's online video streaming app provides users with shows like Bigg Boss and more that keeps, which keeps the users glued to the app.

Now, the Voot app has recently launched a new feature called Voot Select where people can stream subscription video on demand (sVoD) services. This not only helps the viewers with wondrous content but it also helps the app to expand its digital portfolio further.

What are Voot Subscription plans for Voot Select?

Voot Select is Viacom18's premium SVoD offering which will provide the company to further its growth in connecting the television audience. Voot Select will offer content from Viacom18’s portfolio of channels on the digital platform, 24 hours before its debut on television. Earlier the video streaming app was advertisement-driven but not it will have the audience subscribing to its services similar to Hotstar.

Voot Select is said to provide more than 30 originals, more than 1500 movies, as well as global content on the platform. The app will also be streaming over 35 live TV channels in it. With so much to offer from its new premium plans on Voot, the app is available for Android, iOS and web users with a monthly subscription of ₹99 and an annual subscription of ₹999.

However, the app is currently providing a limited period introductory offer of ₹499 for the annual subscription. The streaming app also provides a 14-day Voot Select Free Trial for its users before subscribing for its contents.


Voot Select free Trial

14 Days Free trial
Monthly Voot subscription fee

₹99

Annual Voot subscription fee

₹999

Voot select limited offer

₹499

Voot Select will also have exclusive global content from partnerships of CBS, CBS All Access, Showtime, Fremantle, Endemol Shine, Chelsea TV, Arsenal TV, Real Madrid TV, BBC, Sony Pictures and more. With new digital entertainment apps coming up, the users are benefitted with some incredible content available online on a single click, especially during this lockdown period.

Advertisement

Published April 17th, 2020 at 16:58 IST

