Are Online Games/Trends Triggering Suicides Among Kids? Instances We Know

Three minor girls in Ghaziabad died by suicide after allegedly jumping from the ninth floor of their building, with police probing claims that they were influenced by a Korean “task-based” game and notes they left behind. Investigators have said they will examine the girls’ phones and other digital evidence, and the case remains under investigation.

The incident has revived an old concern in India: whether online challenges, “task” games, and excessive gaming can push vulnerable children toward self-harm. Over the past decade, several deaths and attempts have been linked to trends, most prominently the “Blue Whale Challenge,” though authorities have also cautioned that many cases were “alleged” links and needed verification.

Previous instances reported in India

Blue Whale Challenge (2017): Several reports described suicides and self-harm attempts allegedly connected to the “Blue Whale” online challenge in different states.

Blue Whale-related attempts (2017): Parliament replies later noted these “reports about alleged suicides/ attempted suicides” linked to the Blue Whale Challenge Game.

Recurring state-level advisories (post-2017): In later years, state cyber cells and authorities continued issuing advisories to parents/guardians to monitor online activity amid resurfacing fears around self-harm “challenges.”

Momo Challenge (2018): Following a similar pattern to Blue Whale, this viral phenomenon led to the suspected suicides of a Class 10 student in Ajmer, Rajasthan and an 18-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman in Darjeeling, West Bengal.

PUBG Mobile: Several incidents of suicide were reported between 2018 and 2020, where the deaths of kids were linked to their addiction to PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds Mobile, better known as PUBG Mobile. This battle royale game was banned in 2020 over addiction concerns.

What the government has done

After the 2017 Blue Whale scare and deaths linked to gaming addiction, the central government and child-rights bodies issued a series of responses:

Platform takedown requests: MeitY asked major internet platforms to remove links to the Blue Whale game, warning that it was being used to “invite/incite” children toward self-harm. The government also banned PUBG Mobile in 2020 as part of its order against several China-linked apps and games that were deemed detrimental to India’s sovereignty.

Investigation mechanism: A committee was formed under CERT-In’s DG to investigate suicide cases allegedly linked to the Blue Whale Challenge, and states/UTs were directed to monitor and act against proponents.

School-focused outreach: The Ministry of Women and Child Development wrote to school principals in August 2017, urging them to take immediate steps to protect children from the Blue Whale Challenge, as cited in a parliamentary response.

Home Ministry action: A Ministry of Home Affairs committee was constituted to investigate cases where suicides were committed or attempted, allegedly using the Blue Whale Challenge, Parliament was told.