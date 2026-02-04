‘50 Tasks, Whale Symbols, Final Jump’: What A Phone Reveals About The Ghaziabad Sisters’ Triple Suicide

New Delhi: Investigators probing the deaths of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad say crucial clues have emerged from the mobile phone recovered from one of the girls, pointing to prolonged exposure to a challenge-based online format even as police stress that the probe is still underway.

According to police sources, data extracted from the phone refers to a “50 tasks for 50 days” sequence. Some of the tasks allegedly required participants to visit isolated or eerie places at night, while others involved self-harm activities, including drawing whale symbols on the body. Symbols, sources say, are commonly associated with online challenge culture. The final task on the list was described as suicide, sources said.

The police are also examining references to a “controller” or administrator, who allegedly monitored participants and threatened them with consequences. Investigators said the phone data suggests the controller used intimidation tactics, including threats of leaking photos or videos, to pressure players into completing tasks. Officials, however, reiterated that the material is under forensic analysis and no conclusive link has yet been established.

The physical condition of the room shared by the girls has added another layer to the investigation. The police said the bedroom was found in a disordered state, with clothes and personal belongings scattered across the floor and wardrobe doors left open. Notably, there was no window in the girls’ room. The window from which they allegedly jumped was located in an adjacent room.

Based on the preliminary reconstruction, the police said between 1.30 am and 2 am, the three girls left their bedroom, entered the adjacent room and locked the door from the inside. They allegedly opened a section of the window, placed a stool-like ladder near it and jumped from the ninth floor.

An eyewitness, Arun, a resident of the society and the first person to alert the police, told investigators that he saw the girls sitting on the window ledge moments before the fall. According to his statement, one girl was seated on the ledge while the other two appeared to be trying to pull her back to safety. During the struggle, the girl allegedly pulled the other two with her and all three fell from the building. No family member was present near the balcony or window at the time, the police said.

Emergency services were alerted immediately after the fall, but officials confirmed that the ambulance reached the spot nearly an hour later.

Investigators also documented disturbing messages written on the wall of one of the rooms. The lines read: “Make me a hert of broken,” “I am very very alone,” and “My life is very very alone.” Police said the writings are being analysed along with the diary entries and digital evidence to understand the girls’ state of mind.