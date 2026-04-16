Are You Tired of Shorts? Here’s How YouTube Finally Lets You Switch Them Off

New Delhi: If endless scrolling through short videos has started to feel more draining than entertaining, there’s finally some relief. YouTube has quietly introduced a new feature that gives users something they’ve been asking for a long time-the ability to effectively switch off Shorts altogether.

The update centres around a simple but powerful tweak- a “zero-minute” limit for Shorts.

A Small Setting, Big Change

With this new option, users can set a daily viewing limit for Shorts to zero minutes. Once enabled, the Shorts section stops functioning like a content feed. Instead of videos, users are shown a message saying they’ve reached their limit.

What makes this feature stand out is that it goes beyond just restricting usage. Early tests suggest that it also removes Shorts from the Home screen, meaning users won’t be nudged back into watching them unintentionally.

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How to Turn It On

The feature is tucked inside the app’s existing digital wellbeing tools. To activate it:

Open Settings in the YouTube app

Go to Time Management

Turn on Shorts feed limit

Set the limit to 0 minutes

Once done, Shorts are essentially out of your daily browsing experience.

Why Is This Update Important Now

Short-form video has exploded in popularity over the past few years, with platforms pushing bite-sized content aggressively. While it keeps users engaged, it has also raised concerns about screen time, attention span, and “doom-scrolling.”

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YouTube first introduced a Shorts timer in late 2025, but it came with a minimum limit of 15 minutes. For many users, that didn’t solve the problem, it just delayed it. The new zero-minute option changes that completely by giving users full control.

YouTube isn’t removing Shorts as a product, it remains a key part of its strategy to compete with platforms like TikTok. But by allowing users to opt out, it is acknowledging a growing fatigue with constant short-form content.