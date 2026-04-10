YouTube Premium Gets a Price Hike, and Users Aren’t Happy

YouTube has increased the price of its Premium subscription plans in the US, marking another round of hikes across its paid video service.

The changes affect all major tiers, with the biggest jump seen in family plans. The individual plan now costs $15.99 (roughly ₹1,485) per month, up from $13.99 (roughly ₹1,299), while the family plan has increased to $26.99 (roughly ₹2,500) from $22.99 (roughly ₹2,135). The student plan has also gone up slightly, from $7.99 (roughly ₹740) to $8.99 (roughly ₹835) per month.

Price Hikes Across All Plans

The increase ranges from $1 to $4 depending on the plan, making it one of the more noticeable revisions in recent years. Annual plans have also been revised upward, reflecting the broader pricing shift. The new pricing is already in effect for new subscribers, with existing users expected to see the revised rates applied over time.

Family Plans See the Sharpest Increase

Among all tiers, family subscriptions have seen the steepest hike, with a $4 monthly increase. This continues a trend where shared plans have been adjusted more aggressively compared to individual subscriptions.

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User Reaction Builds Online

The price hike has triggered pushback from users, particularly on social media platforms, where subscribers have questioned the rising cost of the service. While several users are rebutting Google's justification around price adjustment, some said they have cancelled their membership post receiving the intimation on price hike.

For some, the increase adds to a growing list of subscription expenses, especially as multiple streaming platforms continue to revise pricing upward.

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Part of a Broader Strategy

The price revision comes as YouTube continues to push its Premium offering, which includes ad-free viewing, background playback, offline downloads, and access to YouTube Music. In recent months, the platform has also tightened access to features such as background playback, limiting them to paying subscribers and closing workarounds that previously allowed free usage.