ChatGPT for macOS now Works with More Apple Apps

OpenAI, on the 11th day of '12 Days of OpenAI', announced that it is bringing support for more third-party apps to ChatGPT's macOS-based app. The company, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), wrote that ChatGPT's macOS app is gaining support for more Apple apps including Apple Notes, Quip and Notion.

"ChatGPT can now work directly with more coding and note-taking apps—through voice or text—on macOS," OpenAI wrote in a post on X.

"Work with your code in context with expanded support for coding apps like Warp, IntelliJ IDEA, PyCharm, and more," it added in a separate post on the platform.

In addition to this, the AI startup revealed that ChatGPT for macOS users can now use the company's o1 and o1 Pro models for coding in the apps. The company also revealed that users can also use the Advanced Voice mode while interacting with these apps on ChatGPT's macOS-based apps.

With this, ChatGPT's macOS app now supports a total of 12 apps for coding. The list includes Apple Notes, Notion, TextEdit, Quip, Xcode, TextEdit, Terminal, iTerm, Warp, Prompt, Jetbrains, and VS Code.

As far as availability is concerned, OpenAI said that the company is bringing support for these additional apps to Plus, Pro, Team, Enterprise, and Edu subscribers. It will bring this feature to Windows and free users next year.

ChatGPT gets WhatsApp support

It is worth noting that this development comes a day after Sam Altman's AI startup rolled out a feature that enables users to interact with ChatGPT on WhatsApp. WhatsApp users can message ChatGPT on a toll-free number to ask questions and curate information. Users in the US can also call this toll-free number to get ChatGPT support on call.