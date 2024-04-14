×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

India leads global race in AI adoption, but key challenges persist

Early adopters are leading the charge, with significant investments in AI R&D and employee reskilling initiatives observed in the past two years.

Reported by: Sankunni K
AI adoption in India
AI adoption in India | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

India's AI adoption: India has emerged as a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption among large enterprises. This places India at the forefront of a technological revolution that could majorly define the future of businesses. However, there are also crucial challenges that India must address to fully harness the power of AI.

A recent study by IBM, titled "The 'IBM Global AI Adoption Index 2023,'" revealed that a staggering 59 per cent of surveyed Indian enterprises have actively deployed AI in their businesses. This figure, as per the report, is the “highest among the countries surveyed", suggesting a particularly enthusiastic embrace of AI by Indian corporations. 

Advertisement

Early adopters are leading the charge, with significant investments in AI research and development (R&D) and employee reskilling initiatives observed in the past two years.

Image: NASSCOM

Talent gap

Despite this positive outlook, the IBM report also identifies roadblocks that could impede further AI adoption. The most prominent challenge is the talent gap. Companies require skilled professionals who can develop, implement, and manage AI systems effectively.  A dearth of such individuals could hinder the scalability and effectiveness of AI projects.

AI regulations

Another hurdle identified by the report is the need for robust AI governance frameworks.  Ethical considerations surrounding AI development and deployment are paramount. Businesses must ensure their AI systems are unbiased, transparent, and accountable.  Without a well-defined framework for ethical AI governance, companies risk public distrust and potential legal ramifications.

Key takeaways from IBM report

  • 59 per cent of IT professionals at large Indian organizations report having actively deployed AI, with an additional 27 per cent actively exploring the technology.
  • There is a growing focus on generative AI, a powerful form of AI that can create new content, with nearly 60 per cent of IT professionals reporting their companies are actively using it.
  • 74 per cent of IT professionals at companies deploying or exploring AI say their company has accelerated investments in AI in the past 24 months.
  • Easier-to-use AI tools and the need to reduce costs are the top factors driving AI adoption.

To address the challenges identified in the IBM report, companies should prioritise workforce development initiatives specifically focused on AI skills. Additionally, establishing clear guidelines and frameworks for ethical AI development and deployment is crucial. By prioritising both skilling and ethics, India can ensure its AI adoption is not just rapid, but also responsible and sustainable.

Advertisement

AI adoption index

Further insights into India's AI journey can be gleaned from the "NASSCOM AI Adoption Index," a first-of-its-kind assessment framework launched by NASSCOM in collaboration with industry leaders like Microsoft, Capgemini, Ernst & Young, and EXL.  This framework assesses the level of AI penetration across Indian enterprises and assigns a maturity score, providing a valuable benchmark for progress.

Advertisement
 


The NASSCOM report cites the transformative potential of AI for the Indian economy, estimating a potential value addition of $500 billion to India's Gross Value Added (GVA) by 2026. This highlights the immense economic benefits that can be unlocked through widespread and responsible AI adoption.

Key findings from the NASSCOM AI Adoption Index

  • India's overall AI Adoption Maturity score is 2.45 on a scale of 4, indicating an "Enthusiast" level.
  • While India boasts the second-highest global position in training and hiring AI talent, there is a need to translate this potential into tangible economic value.
  • The report explores the maturity levels of different sectors, including BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), CPG & Retail, and Healthcare.

The NASSCOM report delves deeper into industry-specific AI adoption, showcasing some of the leading adopters across various sectors:

Advertisement
  • BFSI: State Bank of India, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Max Life Insurance, ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard, DBS
  • CPG & Retail: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Flipkart, Bata, Lenskart, Arvind Fashions, Future Group, Reliance Retail
  • Healthcare: Max Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, National Centre for Disease Control, Medanta, Dr. Reddy's

These leading adopters showcase the diverse applications of AI across Indian industries. From streamlining customer service in banking to revolutionising disease diagnosis in healthcare, AI is demonstrably transforming Indian businesses.

Advertisement

India has positioned itself as a frontrunner in AI adoption among large enterprises. This rapid embrace of AI technology presents a wealth of opportunities for economic growth and industrial advancement. However, effectively addressing the skills gap and prioritising ethical AI development are crucial steps for ensuring the sustainability and positive impact of this technology. By investing in workforce development and establishing robust AI governance frameworks, India can leverage its early mover advantage and solidify its position as a global leader in the exciting world of Artificial Intelligence.

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

2 minutes ago
7. Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Injury Update

2 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Game Changer Update

4 minutes ago
Sid Sriram

Sid Sriram At Coachella

6 minutes ago
Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

14 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

19 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

24 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

26 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

27 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

33 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

37 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

38 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

39 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

40 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

41 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

41 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

42 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World17 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo