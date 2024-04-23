Advertisement

GenAI adoption in India: India has emerged as a global frontrunner in the integration of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) technologies, with a majority proportion of organisations incorporating GenAI into their operations, according to a recent report. The Generative AI Report, released by search analytics firm Elastic, gathered insights from 3,200 IT decision-makers and influencers across sectors in the US, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, including 300 respondents from India.

The report reveals that 81 per cent of Indian organisations have already implemented GenAI, positioning India as a leader in the adoption of generative artificial intelligence technologies. Moreover, a majority of respondents anticipate a surge in investments and budget allocations towards GenAI initiatives in the coming 2-3 years, with approximately 94 per cent expressing optimism about this trend.

Despite the enthusiasm for GenAI, concerns regarding data processing and usage loom large, with nearly all respondents (99 per cent) expressing apprehensions in this regard. This underlines the role of partnering with GenAI providers capable of safeguarding sensitive information. Notably, 73 per cent of Indian respondents expressed confidence in the potential of conversational data search capabilities to significantly enhance operational efficiency.

Karthik Rajaram, area vice president and general manager for India at Elastic, commented on the findings, stating, "The disruptive potential of GenAI has captured the imaginations and budgets of India's IT and data leaders, as seen by India's lead in GenAI adoption." He highlighted the importance of businesses adopting search-powered GenAI grounded in a business context to drive innovation securely, build more efficient operations, and pioneer new customer experiences.

(With PTI inputs)