Nvidia AI integration software: Nvidia announced on Monday the launch of new software aimed at facilitating the integration of artificial intelligence systems into business operations, marking a significant expansion of the chipmaker's product portfolio.

According to the CEO of Sana, a developer of AI assistants for enterprises, this unveiling underscores Nvidia's move to bolster its presence in the AI application execution sector, known as inference, where the company's chips have yet to dominate the market landscape.

While Nvidia is renowned for supplying chips used in training foundational AI models like OpenAI's GPT-4, which involves processing vast datasets and is predominantly undertaken by AI-focused and major tech firms, there is a growing demand across businesses of all sizes to incorporate these models into their workflows.

However, this integration process can be complex. The newly released Nvidia tools aim to simplify the modification and deployment of various AI models on Nvidia hardware, likened to purchasing a ready-made meal instead of sourcing and assembling ingredients, as explained by Ben Metcalfe, a venture capitalist and founder of Monochrome Capital.

Metcalfe further elaborated, "The Googles and Doordashes and Ubers, they can do all of this themselves, but now that Nvidia has more GPUs available they need to enable more companies to get value out of GPUs," indicating that less technologically adept companies can leverage these "prepared recipes" to implement AI systems.

An illustrative example comes from ServiceNow, a provider of software for technical support within large enterprises, which utilized Nvidia's tools to develop a "copilot" assisting in resolving corporate IT issues.

Notable partners for Nvidia's new tools include Microsoft, Alphabet Inc's Google, and Amazon, which will offer them as part of their cloud computing services. Additionally, companies such as Google, Cohere, Meta, and Mistral are among those providing AI models. However, significant players like OpenAI, its financial backer Microsoft, and Anthropic are conspicuously absent from the list of partners.

The introduction of these tools presents a potential revenue opportunity for Nvidia, forming part of its existing software suite priced at $4,500 per year for each Nvidia chip in a private data center or $1 per hour in a cloud data center.

(With Reuters inputs.)

