GPT-4 Turbo: OpenAI announced an upgraded version of GPT-4 Turbo, available exclusively to premium ChatGPT users subscribed to ChatGPT Plus, Team, or Enterprise plans. The new model, named "gpt-4-turbo-2024-04-09," shows improvements in various areas, including writing, mathematical computation, logical reasoning, and coding, along with an updated knowledge base.

Trained on publicly accessible data up to December 2023, this version surpasses its predecessor, which had a knowledge cut-off in April 2023.

According to OpenAI, interactions with ChatGPT using the new GPT-4 Turbo will yield more concise, direct, and conversational responses. The update comes on the heels of OpenAI's recent launch of new models in its API, notably GPT-4 Turbo with Vision, which incorporates image comprehension capabilities into the text-centric GPT-4 Turbo.

However, amidst these developments, OpenAI has faced criticism this week. Reports from The Intercept disclosed Microsoft's proposal to use OpenAI's DALL-E text-to-image model as a tool for the US military, raising ethical concerns. Additionally, a piece in The Information revealed that OpenAI terminated the employment of two researchers, including an associate of chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, allegedly for leaking confidential information.