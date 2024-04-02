×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 18:40 IST

OpenAI to open access to ChatGPT without sign-up

Despite its initial rapid growth, ChatGPT experienced a slowdown in user growth since May 2023, when its traffic peaked at 1.8 billion web visits.

Reported by: Business Desk
ChatGPT
ChatGPT | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

ChatGPT without login: OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed startup, announced on Monday that it will begin offering access to its ChatGPT generative AI chatbot without requiring users to sign up for the service. The move aims to make AI more accessible to those interested in exploring its capabilities.

ChatGPT, which played a pivotal role in popularising the GenAI trend starting in late 2022, can emulate human conversation and perform various tasks such as summarizing lengthy texts, composing poetry, and brainstorming ideas for themed parties.

Advertisement

Based in San Francisco, OpenAI stated that it will gradually implement this feature to cater to a broader audience interested in AI.

Despite its initial rapid growth, ChatGPT experienced a slowdown in user growth since May 2023, when its traffic peaked at 1.8 billion web visits, according to data from Similarweb.

Advertisement

To improve user experience, OpenAI has introduced additional safeguards for users accessing ChatGPT without signing up, including blocking prompts and generations in certain categories, although these categories were not specified.

Aside from the free version of ChatGPT, which operates without direct internet access, OpenAI offers paid versions tailored for individuals, teams, and enterprises.

Advertisement

The company also addressed concerns about user-generated content, stating that it may use such content to enhance its large-language models, although users have the option to disable this feature.

This announcement follows billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, alleging that they deviated from the startup's original mission of developing artificial intelligence for the betterment of humanity rather than for profit.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 18:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Virat Kohli

Hussey ENDS Kohli debate

a few seconds ago
Actor Shiva Rajkumar

Shiva Rajkumar Discharged

a few seconds ago
Germany

German inflation eases

a minute ago
Vlogger Posted Recipe Of “Banana Leaf Halwa,” Users Reacted

Viral Banana Leaf Halwa

a minute ago
Istanbul nightclub fire

25 Dead in Fire in Turkey

a minute ago
Government bonds

Government bond yields

5 minutes ago
File Photo of Mahua

ED Complaint Mahua Moitra

6 minutes ago
BYD Yuan Plus

BYD's EV sales drop

13 minutes ago
Vodafone Idea

VI to raise Rs 20,000 cr

15 minutes ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

16 minutes ago
R Praggnanandhaa

FIDE Candidates Comp

18 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

20 minutes ago
Byju's layoffs

Byju's Layoffs

23 minutes ago
The Gurugram restaurant operators and staff remained passive bystanders, failing to offer assistance.

Gurugram's Laforestta C

23 minutes ago
Koneru Humpy

Humpy leads Indian team

24 minutes ago
CSK after winning IPL 2023

Champions League returns

24 minutes ago
The Counter Intelligence Wing of J&K Police has successfully dismantled a Lashkar module in Rajouri, & detained several individuals linked to terrorist outfit.

J&K: Terror Module Busted

27 minutes ago
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

BJP Leader on Atishi

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kajol, Shaitaan Writer Pen Special Note For Ajay Devgn On His Birthday

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  2. Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo