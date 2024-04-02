Advertisement

ChatGPT without login: OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed startup, announced on Monday that it will begin offering access to its ChatGPT generative AI chatbot without requiring users to sign up for the service. The move aims to make AI more accessible to those interested in exploring its capabilities.

ChatGPT, which played a pivotal role in popularising the GenAI trend starting in late 2022, can emulate human conversation and perform various tasks such as summarizing lengthy texts, composing poetry, and brainstorming ideas for themed parties.

Based in San Francisco, OpenAI stated that it will gradually implement this feature to cater to a broader audience interested in AI.

Despite its initial rapid growth, ChatGPT experienced a slowdown in user growth since May 2023, when its traffic peaked at 1.8 billion web visits, according to data from Similarweb.

To improve user experience, OpenAI has introduced additional safeguards for users accessing ChatGPT without signing up, including blocking prompts and generations in certain categories, although these categories were not specified.

Aside from the free version of ChatGPT, which operates without direct internet access, OpenAI offers paid versions tailored for individuals, teams, and enterprises.

The company also addressed concerns about user-generated content, stating that it may use such content to enhance its large-language models, although users have the option to disable this feature.

This announcement follows billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, alleging that they deviated from the startup's original mission of developing artificial intelligence for the betterment of humanity rather than for profit.

(With Reuters inputs)