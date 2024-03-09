×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

TSMC set to receive over $5 billion in grants for US chip plant: Report

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo revealed plans in February to make multiple funding awards within two months.

Reported by: Business Desk
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC | Image:TSMC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

TSMC in focus: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, is reportedly in line to secure more than $5 billion in federal grants from the US government to establish a chipmaking facility in Arizona, according to Bloomberg News.

The finalisation of the award is pending, and it remains uncertain whether TSMC will also utilise the loans and guarantees offered by the 2022 Chips and Science Act, as per sources familiar with the matter cited in the report.

Advertisement

Both TSMC and the US Commerce Department have not yet responded to requests for comment from Reuters.

TSMC, known for producing chips for Apple's iPhones among others, has committed approximately $40 billion for its Arizona plant, marking one of the largest foreign investments in US history.

Advertisement

The United States aims to bolster domestic semiconductor production through the US CHIPS Act, which allocates $52.7 billion in funding, including $39 billion for semiconductor production subsidies and $11 billion for research and development.

In a recent announcement, the Biden administration disclosed a $1.5 billion award to contract chip manufacturer GlobalFoundries under the Act.

Advertisement

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo revealed plans in February to make multiple funding awards within two months.

TSMC's cutting-edge manufacturing processes are integral to the production of Nvidia's leading artificial intelligence chips. 

Advertisement

The company highlighted in January the strong demand for advanced packaging and the ongoing challenge to meet customer needs due to insufficient capacity, a bottleneck particularly affecting the scaling up of supply for complex AI chips.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

14 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

16 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

18 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

18 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

19 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

19 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

19 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

19 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘National Security Compromised for Mamata's Vote Bank’: Amit Shah

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. China's employment challenges persist, says minister

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Kerala CM Orders CBI Probe into Veterinary Student's Death in Wayanad

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Texas judge scraps US labour board rule affecting companies

    Business News15 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo