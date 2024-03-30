Advertisement

Microsoft AI Copilot: The US House of Representatives has imposed a strict prohibition on congressional staffers utilising Microsoft's Copilot generative AI assistant, according to Axios.

The decision comes amid concerns voiced by the House's Chief Administrative Officer, Catherine Szpindor, regarding potential risks posed by the application, particularly the threat of House data leakage to unauthorised cloud services.

In response to these developments, a Microsoft spokesperson informed Reuters of the company's commitment to delivering AI tools, including Copilot, that comply with federal government security and compliance standards later this year.

The House's chief administrative office has not yet responded to Reuters' request for comment on the matter.

The move underscores policymakers' scrutiny of artificial intelligence (AI) adoption within federal agencies, focusing on ensuring adequate safeguards to protect privacy and promote fair treatment.

Last year, bipartisan senators introduced legislation aimed at prohibiting the use of AI-generated content in political advertisements to influence federal elections

(With Reuters Inputs)