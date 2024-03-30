×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 09:29 IST

US, Japan to propose enhanced collaboration in AI, semiconductors

The declaration is expected to be made during a meeting between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Joe Biden scheduled for next month.

Reported by: Business Desk
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence | Image:ANI
  • 1 min read
US-Japan AI collaboration: Japan and the US are set to announce a deepened partnership in advanced technology sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI) in an upcoming joint statement, according to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper. 

The declaration is expected to be made during a meeting between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Joe Biden scheduled for next month, as Kishida embarks on an official visit to the US on April 10.

Describing the alliance between the two nations as a "global partnership," the joint statement will emphasize the importance of intensified cooperation in AI and semiconductor technologies, as reported by Asahi, which did not disclose its sources.

As part of this anticipated agreement, Japan and the US are likely to establish a framework for joint research and development in AI, collaborating with various entities, including leading companies such as Nvidia, Arm, and Amazon.

The proposed collaboration comes amidst the US's recent efforts to restrict the export of advanced AI chips to China, aimed at preventing Beijing from acquiring cutting-edge US technology that could potentially bolster its military capabilities.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 30th, 2024 at 09:29 IST

