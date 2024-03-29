Updated March 29th, 2024 at 09:17 IST
US to unveil list of Chinese chip factories restricted from receiving tech
The move reflects the US government's commitment to strengthening existing restrictions on Chinese chips by facilitating compliance for US firms.
US on Chinese chip factories: The United States is in the process of compiling a list of advanced Chinese chipmaking factories that will be prohibited from obtaining key tools, according to sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Expected to be released within the next few months, this list aims to assist companies in preventing technology flows into China more effectively.
In 2022, the US Commerce Department barred American companies from exporting equipment to Chinese facilities manufacturing advanced chips, citing national security concerns.
However, identifying these factories has proven challenging for companies, prompting calls for the Commerce Department to publish a comprehensive list.
While the Commerce Department declined to comment, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington criticised the US for allegedly stretching the concept of national security.
US officials discussed the need for such a list at an annual export controls conference in Washington, aiming to provide clarity to companies navigating export regulations.
(With Reuters Inputs)
Published March 29th, 2024 at 09:17 IST
